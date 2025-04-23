Arsenal scores the fastest goal against London teams since 2014

In the 34th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace, and right at the start of the match, the Gunners set a record.

Details: In the third minute of the match, the hosts took the lead thanks to a goal by Kiwior. According to Squawka, this was Arsenal's fastest goal in Premier League matches against London rivals—at 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

The last time Arsenal opened the scoring so quickly in a London derby was in 2014, when Tomas Rosicky scored in the 72nd second against Tottenham.

Jakub Kiwior has scored Arsenal's quickest Premier League goal in a London derby (2:26) since March 2014, when Tomas Rosicky scored after 72 seconds vs. Tottenham. ⏱️ https://t.co/DFSO1VsHR5 — Squawka (@Squawka) April 23, 2025

