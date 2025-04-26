RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal ready for Raphinha transfer if Barcelona talks fail

Football news Today, 05:50
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/trsports_/Author unknownn

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal may make an ambitious move to sign Raphinha this summer if he does not extend his contract with Barcelona.

The Brazilian winger was already on the Gunners' radar in the summer of 2022, but he rejected their offer, choosing instead to move from Leeds to Barcelona. In his first two seasons with the Blaugrana, Raphinha delivered impressive results — scoring 20 goals and providing 25 assists.

However, this season he is showing simply phenomenal form. The 28-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 23 assists in 49 matches.

Caught Offside reports that the player is currently in talks to extend his contract with Barcelona. Should negotiations fail, the Catalan club will be ready to sell him for a sum between 68 and 77 million pounds.

Arsenal, long interested in Raphinha since his Premier League days, is prepared to offer around 68 million pounds for the transfer. The Brazilian could bolster the team's attacking line, providing an upgrade over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Raphinha's current contract runs until June 2027, but he would need to lower his salary demands to sign a new deal. Arsenal is considered one of the main contenders for his signing and return to the Premier League.

Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
