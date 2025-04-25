There are disagreements between Raphinha and Barcelona over contract extension

This season, Raphinha has emerged as one of Barcelona's leaders, often taking the game into his own hands. The Catalan club is keen to extend the contract with the Brazilian, but disagreements have arisen between the parties.

Details: According to Diario Sport, these disagreements are quite significant and concern the contract duration and salary. Barcelona's proposal is to offer him two more years, split in half, meaning one plus one.

The club wants to avoid past episodes where players were given very long and expensive contracts, committing their future. Some of these are still in effect. The Brazilian, on the other hand, wants a salary for two fixed years.

Reminder: Raphinha's contract is valid until the summer of 2027, so there is still time for negotiations.