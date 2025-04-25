“Lost the battle”. Szczęsny openly talks about his smoking
For many, the signature trait of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny is his smoking habit. However, the goalkeeper himself sees nothing good in it.
Details: Szczęsny admitted that he doesn't really want to talk about this topic, as he realizes he has developed a harmful habit and earnestly asks others not to follow his example.
Quote: “I lost the battle. When I was very young, I developed a habit that affects me very negatively, and I know it does. I just lost to it. So to everyone watching: don't do what I did. I'm just a goalkeeper. I should be catching the ball and saving it. It's much easier to watch an interview if you're just honest, never lie, and just open up.
You ask me a question, and I answer it as honestly as I can. You know, there are things I'd rather not talk about. On the topic we've touched upon, I'd prefer not to speak. But if someone asks me: yes, I smoke. But I'd rather not be asked that question because I don't want to be a bad example,” Szczęsny said in an interview with ESPN.