RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season

Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season

Patience is running out.
Football news Today, 10:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season Getty Images

For several years now, Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies, but nothing more. The fact that the silverware keeps slipping through the Gunners' fingers is starting to wear thin for the club's legends.

Details: Arsenal defender from 1984 to 2005, Martin Keown, made it clear that if the team doesn't win a trophy this season, there can be no excuses.

Quote: “I get it, it's obvious, but this season they have to win a trophy. I don't know what the consequences will be if it doesn't happen. But they need to lift some silverware. I really do see progress: two Champions League qualifications, last year — a semi-final, and that's a good step forward.

But there are no trophies. You see Newcastle and Crystal Palace winning silverware for the first time in years. Arsenal need to do the same. They still have to maintain their ambitions to win the Premier League, and I'm sure they'll be in the hunt this season. But Arsenal fans will demand a trophy,” Keown said in an interview with talkSPORT.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news Yesterday, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news Yesterday, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news Yesterday, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Kang-in Lee Transfer news Yesterday, 05:15 Kang-in Lee wants to leave PSG! Several clubs interested in the player
Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025 Football news 15 aug 2025, 15:44 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025
Arteta responds to accusations questioning Ødegaard's suitability as Arsenal captain Football news 15 aug 2025, 11:19 Arteta responds to accusations questioning Ødegaard's suitability as Arsenal captain
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores