Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season
For several years now, Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies, but nothing more. The fact that the silverware keeps slipping through the Gunners' fingers is starting to wear thin for the club's legends.
Details: Arsenal defender from 1984 to 2005, Martin Keown, made it clear that if the team doesn't win a trophy this season, there can be no excuses.
Quote: “I get it, it's obvious, but this season they have to win a trophy. I don't know what the consequences will be if it doesn't happen. But they need to lift some silverware. I really do see progress: two Champions League qualifications, last year — a semi-final, and that's a good step forward.
But there are no trophies. You see Newcastle and Crystal Palace winning silverware for the first time in years. Arsenal need to do the same. They still have to maintain their ambitions to win the Premier League, and I'm sure they'll be in the hunt this season. But Arsenal fans will demand a trophy,” Keown said in an interview with talkSPORT.