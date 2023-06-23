Arsenal defender called to Saudi Arabia
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Arsenal twitter
Arsenal London midfielder Thomas Partey has received a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia.
The footballer is willing to pay around €90 million per year, potentially doubling his financial situation.
Recall that Partey switched from Atletico to Arsenal in the summer of 2020. He is now a key player for the team.
Juventus are also actively interested in his services.
