Arsenal close to signing Brazilian midfielder

According to journalist Dimitri Konti on Twitter, midfielder Bitello from "Gremio" is close to joining London-based club "Arsenal."

As per the sources, the English club will pay around nine million euros for the Brazilian player. To complete the deal, Beletio needs to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a long-term contract with the London club.

The 23-year-old Bitello has been playing for "Gremio" since 2018, joining from "Cascavel." The transfer fee was not disclosed. He has played a total of 85 matches for "Gremio" in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. With the club, he won the Gauchão League three times (in 2021, 2022, and 2023). His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2025.

Last season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League standings, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.