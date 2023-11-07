Arrigo Sacchi came to Pioli's defense

Former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi, who is associated with all the team's successes at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport shared his opinion on the crisis at Milan and called for not blaming everything on Pioli.

«Does someone think it's Pioli's fault? I hope not. I believe the biggest mistake was made at the beginning. That's where all the problems began.

Too many foreign players were signed. Those who come from abroad need time to understand our league and our methods. These guys seem lost, and as a result, Milan doesn't always look like a team because there isn't enough time to get into the players' heads and make them a collective.

When I arrived at Milan, they called me Mister Nobody, and I didn't want arrogant and individualistic players or unprofessionals.

Coaches must ensure their voices are heard before signing new players. Before signing a contract with Rijkaard, I sent someone to watch him for two weeks. When he returned, I even asked him what he ate and what his habits were off the field. You have to choose a person ahead of a player», - said Sacchi.