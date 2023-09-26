Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad

Armando Broia suffered a serious knee injury last year during the World Cup break and is not yet ready to start at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino said.

He returned to action after a long recovery process. Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in a League Cup tie. On the eve of the match, Pochettino confirmed that the striker is not fit enough to start the match from the ground up.

"He’s not ready to start. He is helping the team, and he is doing well, but he needs time to be fit again to be able to start a game. I think for 20 or 30 minutes he is able to help the team, but he’s still not ready to start”, - he said.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, left-back Ben Chilwell has been dropped to the bench for the last two matches as Pochettino has favored young defender Levi Colville. However, the manager suggested Chilwell could be favored to start against Brighton, despite heaping praise on Colville.