RU RU NG NG
Main News Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad

Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad

Football news Today, 14:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad Photo: https://www.instagram.com/armando.broja/

Armando Broia suffered a serious knee injury last year during the World Cup break and is not yet ready to start at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino said.

He returned to action after a long recovery process. Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in a League Cup tie. On the eve of the match, Pochettino confirmed that the striker is not fit enough to start the match from the ground up.

"He’s not ready to start. He is helping the team, and he is doing well, but he needs time to be fit again to be able to start a game. I think for 20 or 30 minutes he is able to help the team, but he’s still not ready to start”, - he said.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, left-back Ben Chilwell has been dropped to the bench for the last two matches as Pochettino has favored young defender Levi Colville. However, the manager suggested Chilwell could be favored to start against Brighton, despite heaping praise on Colville.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Yesterday, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:53 Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo Football news Today, 15:16 The Napoli head coach has four matches to rectify the situation Football news Today, 14:33 Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad Football news Today, 13:42 UEFA admitted Russian teams U-17 to competition Football news Today, 13:04 Jadon Sancho was banned from using the facilities at Manchester United's training centre Football news Today, 12:32 Messi missed training session before the US Open Cup final Football news Today, 11:51 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 11:14 Ancelotti wished Xabi Alonso to lead Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:25 Barcelona have targeted the Leicester midfielder Football news Today, 09:44 Jadon Sancho deleted his Instagram account
Sport Predictions
Football 27 sep 2023 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023