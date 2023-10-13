Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
On Friday, October 13, the Argentine national team defeated Paraguay in the qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The current world champions, the Argentines, won 1-0, thanks to Otamendi's goal in the fourth minute. Lionel Messi also appeared on the field, coming on as a substitute in the second half. Argentina leads the group with nine points from three matches.
The most significant fact here is that Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has not conceded a goal in 622 minutes. The last team to score against Argentina was France in the final of the 2022 World Cup. This achievement represents a new historical record for Argentina.
