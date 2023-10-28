RU RU NG NG
EPL. Arsenal easily beats Sheffield United, Bournemouth is stronger than Burnley

EPL. Arsenal easily beats Sheffield United, Bournemouth is stronger than Burnley

Today, 12:00
In the English Premier League in the slot 16:00 CET two matches of the 10th round took place.

One of the contenders for the title - Arsenal - on his field hosted the main outsider of the EPL: Sheffield United. The main hero of the meeting was Eddie Nketiah: the striker of the "canoniers" made a hat-trick in this game. Besides him, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu scored a goal each.

The other match of the day saw the teams fighting to stay in the Premier League for one more season. In the battle between Bournemouth and Burnley, the Cherries were stronger. At the same time, the visitors were the first to score in this match, but the advantage in the score did not hold. For Bournemouth, this is the first victory in the current season.

Recall that today there has already been one match in the EPL: Chelsea on their field unexpectedly lost to Brentford 0-2.

Arsenal continues to chase Tottenham: at the moment, the "canoniers" are two points behind the "Spurs". In the next round Mikel Arteta's wards will play with Newcastle.

Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Burnley occupy three of the last four places in the Premier League. The better position is with Bournemouth, who have left the relegation zone. Burnley and Sheffield United occupy the last two places in the EPL.

EPL. 10th round

Arsenal - Sheffield United 5-0
Goals: Nketiah 28, Nketiah 51, Nketiah 58, Vieira 88 (penalty), Tomiyasu 90+6

Bournemouth - Burnley 2-1
Goals: Semenyo 22, Billing 76 - Taylor 11

