Anything is possible! Manchester United closely monitoring Nicolas Jackson

Everything will depend on the Mbemo situation.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Chelsea's 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

It is reported that the Red Devils are considering Jackson as a backup option should the transfer of Brentford forward Bryan Mbemo fall through.

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 from Spanish side Villarreal for an impressive €37 million. Since then, he has played 81 matches for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.

Last season, Nicolas made 37 appearances but found the net just 13 times, raising questions about his future with the club.

Jackson's current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his market value is set at €50 million. However, Chelsea may be willing to make some concessions to ease their wage bill and free up space for new signings.

