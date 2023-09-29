Antony returns to Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that Brazilian midfielder Antony has returned to the team.

The club clarified that the Brazilian received permission to resume training along with the rest of the team players under the leadership of Erik ten Hag.

A statement published on the official website said that since the first allegations emerged in June, Anthony has cooperated with police in Brazil and the UK and continues to do so.

“We, as the player’s employer, have decided to allow Anthony to resume training at Carrington and be available to participate in matches during the police investigation,” the Red Devils press service noted.

At the same time, the club noted that the decision is not final. It may change depending on the further course of events.

Manchester United also emphasized that they are discussing acts of violence and recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of everyone involved in this situation.

As you know, Antony was accused of violence by several women.