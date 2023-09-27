Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case

Manchester United midfielder Antony is due to return to the UK soon.

It is expected that he wants to give evidence to the police on charges of abusing several girls, The Sun reports.

According to the information, the Brazilian footballer was spotted at Sao Paulo airport, from where he was planning to travel to Spain and then to Manchester, where he will meet with the police in the coming days to answer the charges.

A source close to the football player’s entourage noted that the football player is confident in his innocence and is ready to answer all questions from the police. He agrees to provide the necessary information, including his mobile phone details. The Brazilian hopes for a speedy acquittal and the opportunity to continue his football career without starting a trial.

Let's remember that Anthony's ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, reported domestic violence by the Red Devils footballer. Later, information emerged about new accusations from two other girls. The footballer never agreed with the accusations against him.