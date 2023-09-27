RU RU NG NG
Main News Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case

Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case

Football news Today, 07:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case

Manchester United midfielder Antony is due to return to the UK soon.

It is expected that he wants to give evidence to the police on charges of abusing several girls, The Sun reports.

According to the information, the Brazilian footballer was spotted at Sao Paulo airport, from where he was planning to travel to Spain and then to Manchester, where he will meet with the police in the coming days to answer the charges.

A source close to the football player’s entourage noted that the football player is confident in his innocence and is ready to answer all questions from the police. He agrees to provide the necessary information, including his mobile phone details. The Brazilian hopes for a speedy acquittal and the opportunity to continue his football career without starting a trial.

Let's remember that Anthony's ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, reported domestic violence by the Red Devils footballer. Later, information emerged about new accusations from two other girls. The footballer never agreed with the accusations against him.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:56 Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Football news Today, 08:26 Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts Football news Today, 07:31 Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching Football news Today, 06:13 Musiala turned to the former coach of the German national team Football news Today, 05:51 The name of the next Real Madrid coach is known Football news Today, 05:21 Ukraine reacted to Russia's return to UEFA Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:22 Atletico fans who insulted a mother and child filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 03:37 Balotelli has hinted that he would like to return to Milan
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023