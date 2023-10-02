RU RU NG NG
Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray

Football news Today, 10:10
Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray

Manchester United's player Antony may feature in the Champions League match against Galatasaray, as confirmed by Erik Ten Hag during a press conference.

According to the head coach, Antony will be considered for tomorrow's match. On Sunday, he trained with the team for the first time. Ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with the winger's return.

Recall that Manchester United announced that Brazilian midfielder Antony has returned to the team. The club specified that Antony has been granted permission to resume training with the rest of the squad under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

In a statement published on the official website, it is mentioned that since the first allegations emerged in June, Antony has been cooperating with the police in Brazil and the United Kingdom and continues to do so.

In August 2022, Manchester United acquired the player's contract for a record fee for the Eredivisie - €81.3 million with possible bonuses of up to €4.27 million. A five-year deal was signed on August 31.

The Champions League match against Galatasaray is scheduled for October 3 and will take place in Manchester.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Champions League
