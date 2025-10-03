RU RU ES ES FR FR
Another wave of reforms! England plans a complete overhaul of financial fair play rules

Changes are just around the corner.
These changes will make life easier for many Premier League clubs.

Details: According to the BBC, the English Premier League is preparing to significantly reform the financial fair play rules for English clubs.

The current regulations were introduced back in 2015, and according to many Premier League clubs, they have long outlived their usefulness and are in dire need of radical change.

This stance is also supported by CEO Richard Masters, who stated that a decision to scrap the Premier League’s controversial profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and introduce an “alternative system” is “approaching.”

"We are discussing an alternative system with the clubs. That doesn’t mean we think the current system is unworkable. We simply want to align more closely with European standards, where earnings and squad cost controls are key. The current system has its strengths and weaknesses. No system will ever be perfect. We need to maintain balance in these matters and keep an open dialogue with our clubs. This is an important decision, so we need time to get it right. But it’s a decision that lies ahead," Masters told the Evening Standard.

The discussion revolves around closer alignment with European regulations, specifically the squad cost ratio, which serves as a benchmark for assessing revenue. UEFA currently sets this at 70%, while under the new Premier League rules, it will be 85%.

