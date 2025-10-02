RU RU ES ES FR FR
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Augsburg Augsburg
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 6 will take place on Saturday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the local side Augsburg will host Wolfsburg. Let's analyze the odds for this clash, taking into account the current form of both squads.

Match preview

Sandro Wagner's team is going through a tough stretch this season — in the last round, they fell to Heidenheim, suffering their fourth consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Still, it's worth noting that Augsburg continue to find the net regularly — their scoring streak has now reached six matches in a row, but defensively, the club is conceding even more often.

The situation at home leaves much to be desired — just one point earned from the last six Bundesliga fixtures here. The team consistently scores one or two goals, but their defense makes winning almost impossible — in terms of goals conceded, only two sides in the league have a worse record than Augsburg.

The Wolves also lost last round, falling to Leipzig and extending their winless run to four matches. Even more concerning is their attack — they haven't scored in their last two games, and in this Bundesliga campaign have managed just 7 goals.

Wolfsburg's away form is also shaky — in their last seven away matches, they've managed only two wins, and in four of those games, Wolfsburg left the pitch without scoring. Even against Augsburg, they've found the net just three times in their last four visits — the stats speak for themselves.

Probable line-ups

  • Augsburg: Damen, Zeziger, Schlotterbeck, Matsima, Fellhauer, Rieder, Claude-Maurice, Massengo, Wolf, Jakic, Essende
  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle, Wimmer, Vinicius, Svanberg, Arnold, Wind, Amoura

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams scored in five of Augsburg's last six home matches.
  • Wolfsburg have scored just 3 goals in their last four visits to Augsburg.
  • Both clubs are in the lower half of the table and struggling to create chances.

Prediction

Augsburg and Wolfsburg are two sides currently out of form with rather poor finishing. Neither team is showing attacking football, especially at home/away, respectively. I predict a cautious match with limited goalscoring opportunities.

