A new milestone for English football.
Football news Today, 13:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Today marked Crystal Palace's debut in European competitions.

Details: Today's clash between Dynamo Kyiv and England's Crystal Palace has given English football its 17th active Premier League club to make a European debut.

Previously, only two clubs had managed this in the 21st century:

  • Fulham in the 2002/03 season.
  • Brighton – in the 2023/24 season.

The full list of Premier League debutants in European competitions is as follows:

  • 1956/57 – Manchester United.
  • 1958/59 – Chelsea.
  • 1958/59 – Wolverhampton.
  • 1960/61 – Burnley.
  • 1961/62 – Nottingham Forest.
  • 1961/62 – Tottenham.
  • 1962/63 – Everton.
  • 1963/64 – Arsenal.
  • 1964/65 – Liverpool.
  • 1964/65 – West Ham.
  • 1965/66 – Leeds.
  • 1968/69 – Manchester City.
  • 1968/69 – Newcastle.
  • 1975/76 – Aston Villa.
  • 2002/03 – Fulham.
  • 2023/24 – Brighton.
  • 2025/26 – Crystal Palace.

Last season, Crystal Palace captured their first ever trophy, lifting the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City in the final.

