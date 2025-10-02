History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites

A new milestone for English football.

Today marked Crystal Palace's debut in European competitions.

Details: Today's clash between Dynamo Kyiv and England's Crystal Palace has given English football its 17th active Premier League club to make a European debut.

Previously, only two clubs had managed this in the 21st century:

Fulham in the 2002/03 season.

Brighton – in the 2023/24 season.

The full list of Premier League debutants in European competitions is as follows:

1956/57 – Manchester United.

1958/59 – Chelsea.

1958/59 – Wolverhampton.

1960/61 – Burnley.

1961/62 – Nottingham Forest.

1961/62 – Tottenham.

1962/63 – Everton.

1963/64 – Arsenal.

1964/65 – Liverpool.

1964/65 – West Ham.

1965/66 – Leeds.

1968/69 – Manchester City.

1968/69 – Newcastle.

1975/76 – Aston Villa.

2002/03 – Fulham.

2023/24 – Brighton.

2025/26 – Crystal Palace.

Writing their name into the history books 💫@CPFC are set to become the 17th current Premier League side to play European football, as they prepare to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Conference League🤝 pic.twitter.com/nLo28aH2jZ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2025

See also: Dinamo Kiev - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and possible lineups - 02.10.2025

Last season, Crystal Palace captured their first ever trophy, lifting the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City in the final.

Reminder: Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United