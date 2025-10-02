History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites
A new milestone for English football.
Today marked Crystal Palace's debut in European competitions.
Details: Today's clash between Dynamo Kyiv and England's Crystal Palace has given English football its 17th active Premier League club to make a European debut.
Previously, only two clubs had managed this in the 21st century:
- Fulham in the 2002/03 season.
- Brighton – in the 2023/24 season.
The full list of Premier League debutants in European competitions is as follows:
- 1956/57 – Manchester United.
- 1958/59 – Chelsea.
- 1958/59 – Wolverhampton.
- 1960/61 – Burnley.
- 1961/62 – Nottingham Forest.
- 1961/62 – Tottenham.
- 1962/63 – Everton.
- 1963/64 – Arsenal.
- 1964/65 – Liverpool.
- 1964/65 – West Ham.
- 1965/66 – Leeds.
- 1968/69 – Manchester City.
- 1968/69 – Newcastle.
- 1975/76 – Aston Villa.
- 2002/03 – Fulham.
- 2023/24 – Brighton.
- 2025/26 – Crystal Palace.
Last season, Crystal Palace captured their first ever trophy, lifting the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City in the final.
