Dailysports News Football news History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal!

History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal!

Colombian opens Palace's account in European competitions
Football news Today, 13:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal! https://x.com/CPFC/status/1898423530922119548

In the second round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv hosts Crystal Palace. After the first half, the Premier League club leads 1-0. In the 31st minute, London defender Daniel Muñoz netted a historic goal for Crystal Palace.

Details: The Colombian became the first player in the club's history to score in a major European tournament.

Muñoz is having a standout 2025: he has contributed to more goals than any other Premier League defender—already tallying 5 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.

For the record: Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah made history by netting a late winner against Liverpool.

