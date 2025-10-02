History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal!
Colombian opens Palace's account in European competitions
Football news Today, 13:47Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the second round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv hosts Crystal Palace. After the first half, the Premier League club leads 1-0. In the 31st minute, London defender Daniel Muñoz netted a historic goal for Crystal Palace.
Details: The Colombian became the first player in the club's history to score in a major European tournament.
Muñoz is having a standout 2025: he has contributed to more goals than any other Premier League defender—already tallying 5 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.
For the record: Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah made history by netting a late winner against Liverpool.