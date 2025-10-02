History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal!

Colombian opens Palace's account in European competitions

In the second round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv hosts Crystal Palace. After the first half, the Premier League club leads 1-0. In the 31st minute, London defender Daniel Muñoz netted a historic goal for Crystal Palace.

Details: The Colombian became the first player in the club's history to score in a major European tournament.

1 - Daniel Muñoz is Crystal Palace's first ever scorer in major European competition - the Colombian has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League defender in all competitions in 2025 (5 goals, 6 assists). Primero. pic.twitter.com/fzyz1UzV0X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2025

Muñoz is having a standout 2025: he has contributed to more goals than any other Premier League defender—already tallying 5 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.

For the record: Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah made history by netting a late winner against Liverpool.