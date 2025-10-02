Prediction on game Parma Calcio 1913 Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the sixth round of Italy's Serie A, Parma and Lecce are set to clash. The match will take place on Saturday, October 4, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on both the scoring and the potential winner in this encounter.

Match preview

Parma has had a mixed start to the 2025/26 Serie A campaign. The team showcases disciplined midfield play and aims to control the tempo, especially on home turf.

In the opening two rounds, they faced Juventus and Atalanta—tough opponents—but still managed to snatch a point. Against Cremonese and Cagliari, Parma failed to find the net, picking up their first victory only in the most recent fixture against Torino.

At home, the "Crusaders" actively utilize the flanks, creating chances through swift runs and crosses, though their finishing could use improvement. Still, they remain unbeaten at home in Serie A and have already knocked out Pescara and Spezia in the Coppa Italia.

Parma's attacking players have shown moderate productivity so far, with most of the team's fortunes hinging on Matteo Pellegrino. It was the Argentine striker's brace—now a fixture in the starting lineup—that secured victory over Torino.

Lecce, meanwhile, are striving for attacking football in the 2025/26 season, banking on mobile midfielders and quick combinations. The team is showing progress with each match, yet they are still searching for their first win.

A tough fixture list has been a major factor, pitting Eusebio Di Francesco’s men against the likes of Milan and Atalanta, meaning they've had to settle for just two points so far. Their only draws have come against Genoa and Bologna.

On the road, Lecce looks for counterattacking opportunities and tries to exploit opponents’ weaknesses in midfield. However, defensive instability leaves them vulnerable from set pieces and opponents’ quick transitions.

The team has already demonstrated the ability to create scoring chances even against strong opponents, as seen in the Bologna match, but their position in the table early in the campaign is a real concern. Despite defensive shortcomings, Lecce shows character and motivation, suggesting they have what it takes to escape the foot of the table as soon as the next round.

Match facts

Parma are unbeaten in their last three matches.

The "Crusaders" have lost just once in their previous 10 home games.

Lecce are winless in their last six matches.

The "Giallorossi" have lost their last two away games by heavy margins.

Parma average 1.3 goals per home game, while Lecce average 0.7 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Parma : Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, N'Diaye, Valeri, Bernabé, Keita, Lovik, Oristanio, Cutrone, Pellegrino.

: Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, N'Diaye, Valeri, Bernabé, Keita, Lovik, Oristanio, Cutrone, Pellegrino. Lecce: Falcone, Kouassi, Gaspar, Thiago Gabriel, Gallo, Ramadani, Berisha, Koulibaly, Pierotti, Tete Morente, Camarda.

H2H

Parma have not beaten Lecce at home since 2022.

Both teams have scored in each of their last three head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Lecce have struggled at the start of the season, firmly among the main outsiders. They need to turn things around quickly, but finishing their attacks remains a major issue. Parma, on the other hand, look solid at home and come into this match as favorites. I believe the hosts are capable of getting a positive result, and my tip is for them not to lose, with no more than 3.5 goals scored in the match.