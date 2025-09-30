RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 2 October 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 2 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction Photo: x.com/gnkdinamo/ Author unknownn
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Backa Topola, TSC Arena
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the second round of the main stage of the UEFA Europa League, Maccabi will take on Dinamo Zagreb. The clash is set for Thursday, October 2, in Serbia, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Israeli side is off to a confident start in the 2025/26 season. In the Israeli Super League, Maccabi consistently holds a top spot, averaging over two goals per game with dynamic, aggressive play down the wings.

The team relies on rapid counterattacks and set pieces, often finding success even against higher-profile opponents. Still, Lazetic’s men sometimes lack composure in the final third. In their last outing, Maccabi failed to overcome Bnei Sakhnin, who played almost the entire match with ten men.

In the Europa League, the squad has already shown it’s capable of taking on big names. After dropping out to Pafos in the Champions League, the Israelis navigated two qualifying rounds in Europe’s second most prestigious club competition, beating Hamrun Spartans and Dynamo Kyiv in succession.

Maccabi opened with a draw against a sturdy PAOK in the first round. The ongoing uncertainty about Israel’s participation in international matches certainly weighs on the team, but they’ve proven they can challenge any opponent.

The Croatian club lost the league title to Rijeka and, for the first time in eight years, finished without the gold medals. A change at the managerial helm has clearly benefited Dinamo, who now look back to their usual high standards this season.

Dinamo have also started the 2025/26 campaign strongly. In the Croatian HNL, they dominate possession and show tactical variety, leading to an impressive scoring record. Once again, Sandro Kulenović has stepped up as the main striker, netting eight goals in ten games already.

In the Europa League, Dinamo have demonstrated they are ready for the continental stage. The team transitions swiftly from defense to attack and uses technically gifted players to create chances. Their high tempo and tactical discipline allow them to stand their ground against sides with potent attacks.

This was on full display in their opening match against Fenerbahce, where the Croats outclassed the Turks 3-1, converting nearly every clear-cut chance. In Serbia, they’ll face a less formidable opponent, so fans’ expectations are justifiably high.

Match facts

  • Maccabi are unbeaten in their last six matches.
  • The last two games involving the Israelis ended goalless.
  • Dinamo are on a three-match winning streak.
  • The Croatians are unbeaten in their last seven away fixtures.
  • Maccabi average 1.9 goals per home game, while Dinamo average 1.9 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv: Mishpati, Asante, Kamara, Eitor, Gropper, Shahar, Belich, Peretz, Varela, Davida, Madmun.
  • Dinamo Zagreb: Nevistić, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda, Valinčić, Zajc, Mišić, Ljubičić, Lisica, Hodža, Kulenović.

H2H

The sides previously met in the 2001 UEFA Cup: both games ended in draws, with the Israelis advancing to the next round.

Prediction

Both teams are in good form and have no trouble finding the net. Maccabi will try to capitalize on their home advantage but may play more cautiously up front, wary of their opponent’s counterattacks. I expect an entertaining, high-scoring contest and recommend betting on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Egypt U20 vs New Zealand U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Egypt U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30 September 2025 Egypt U20 Odds: 1.75 New Zealand U20 Bet now 1xBet
Chile U20 vs Japan U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Chile U-20 vs Japan U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025 Chile U20 Odds: 1.61 Japan U20 Recommended Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Bet now Mostbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Union vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.58 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Qarabag FK vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Qarabag - Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025 Qarabag FK Odds: 1.89 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Qarabag FK vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Qarabag vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025 Qarabag FK Odds: 1.65 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores