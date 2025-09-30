Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the second round of the main stage of the UEFA Europa League, Maccabi will take on Dinamo Zagreb. The clash is set for Thursday, October 2, in Serbia, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Israeli side is off to a confident start in the 2025/26 season. In the Israeli Super League, Maccabi consistently holds a top spot, averaging over two goals per game with dynamic, aggressive play down the wings.

The team relies on rapid counterattacks and set pieces, often finding success even against higher-profile opponents. Still, Lazetic’s men sometimes lack composure in the final third. In their last outing, Maccabi failed to overcome Bnei Sakhnin, who played almost the entire match with ten men.

In the Europa League, the squad has already shown it’s capable of taking on big names. After dropping out to Pafos in the Champions League, the Israelis navigated two qualifying rounds in Europe’s second most prestigious club competition, beating Hamrun Spartans and Dynamo Kyiv in succession.

Maccabi opened with a draw against a sturdy PAOK in the first round. The ongoing uncertainty about Israel’s participation in international matches certainly weighs on the team, but they’ve proven they can challenge any opponent.

The Croatian club lost the league title to Rijeka and, for the first time in eight years, finished without the gold medals. A change at the managerial helm has clearly benefited Dinamo, who now look back to their usual high standards this season.

Dinamo have also started the 2025/26 campaign strongly. In the Croatian HNL, they dominate possession and show tactical variety, leading to an impressive scoring record. Once again, Sandro Kulenović has stepped up as the main striker, netting eight goals in ten games already.

In the Europa League, Dinamo have demonstrated they are ready for the continental stage. The team transitions swiftly from defense to attack and uses technically gifted players to create chances. Their high tempo and tactical discipline allow them to stand their ground against sides with potent attacks.

This was on full display in their opening match against Fenerbahce, where the Croats outclassed the Turks 3-1, converting nearly every clear-cut chance. In Serbia, they’ll face a less formidable opponent, so fans’ expectations are justifiably high.

Match facts

Maccabi are unbeaten in their last six matches.

The last two games involving the Israelis ended goalless.

Dinamo are on a three-match winning streak.

The Croatians are unbeaten in their last seven away fixtures.

Maccabi average 1.9 goals per home game, while Dinamo average 1.9 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

Maccabi Tel Aviv : Mishpati, Asante, Kamara, Eitor, Gropper, Shahar, Belich, Peretz, Varela, Davida, Madmun.

: Mishpati, Asante, Kamara, Eitor, Gropper, Shahar, Belich, Peretz, Varela, Davida, Madmun. Dinamo Zagreb: Nevistić, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda, Valinčić, Zajc, Mišić, Ljubičić, Lisica, Hodža, Kulenović.

H2H

The sides previously met in the 2001 UEFA Cup: both games ended in draws, with the Israelis advancing to the next round.

Prediction

Both teams are in good form and have no trouble finding the net. Maccabi will try to capitalize on their home advantage but may play more cautiously up front, wary of their opponent’s counterattacks. I expect an entertaining, high-scoring contest and recommend betting on both teams to score.