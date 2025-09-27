Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool

Slot's men dropped points for the first time this season

In the sixth round of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace pulled off a true sensation by defeating Liverpool.

Up until the 87th minute, the London club was leading 1-0, but Liverpool managed to level the score thanks to Federico Chiesa. However, the Reds couldn't hold on for a draw: in the 90+7th minute, Eddie Nketiah netted the decisive goal, securing a dramatic victory for the hosts. This goal became Crystal Palace's latest winning strike in the Premier League since the 2006/2007 season, while Liverpool had never conceded such a late winner in the competition before.

97 - Timed at 96:59, Eddie Nketiah has netted both the latest winning goal on record (from 2006-07) scored by Crystal Palace in the Premier League and latest winner conceded by Liverpool in the competition. Drama. pic.twitter.com/HPdNAw4Jc2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2025

After the match, Liverpool dropped points for the first time this season but still remain top of the table with 15 points, while Crystal Palace move up to second with 12 points.