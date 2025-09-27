Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club

Madrid club set for new ownership

American group Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners of Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox baseball team, and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, are seriously considering an entry into the Spanish football market. According to AS, the company is preparing for a potential deal to acquire Getafe.

Negotiations between the parties began several months ago and accelerated in August, when FSG representatives met with Getafe president Ángel Torres. Following that meeting, the Americans concluded that if they were to enter the La Liga market, Getafe would be their primary target.

The financial details of the possible deal remain undisclosed. However, sources close to the negotiations suggest that if FSG decides to move forward, completing the acquisition would be a mere formality.

For now, FSG’s interest remains in the exploratory stage, but after a thorough due diligence and positive feedback, the prospect of a deal looks increasingly realistic. Should it go through, Getafe could become the latest European asset in Fenway Sports Group’s expanding portfolio and add to the growing map of foreign ownership in La Liga.