On September 28, 2025, as part of the 5th round of the German Bundesliga, Union Berlin will face Hamburg. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring productivity in this encounter.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin approaches their home fixture against Hamburg on the back of a thrilling and high-scoring win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Away from home, the Berliners edged out their opponents 4-3, with Oliver Burke stealing the spotlight by netting a hat-trick. This victory allowed the team to snap a two-game losing streak and regain much-needed confidence. Overall, Union's start to the season has been mixed: a strong showing in the DFB Pokal and a first-round win over Stuttgart were followed by defeats to Borussia Dortmund (0-3) and Hoffenheim (2-4). Nevertheless, after their latest success, Union climbed to tenth place in the table with 6 points, although they still have a negative goal difference — 8 scored and 11 conceded.

Union's home form remains a concern: in their last five games at their own ground, they've managed just one win, with two losses and two draws. However, in the only previous head-to-head in Berlin against Hamburg, it was the hosts who came out on top, winning 2-0.

Hamburg

Hamburg have not had the smoothest of starts to their return to the Bundesliga. For a team newly promoted from the second tier, life in the top flight has proven to be a real test. Even in the DFB Pokal, the club struggled, scraping past an Oberliga opponent only on penalties. Their league campaign got off to a shaky start: first a goalless draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, then back-to-back defeats — a 0-2 home loss to St. Pauli and a 0-5 drubbing away to Bayern. Only in the last round did the team break their winless run, beating Heidenheim 2-1 at home.

After four rounds, Hamburg sit in fifteenth place with just 4 points and a goal difference of 2 scored to 8 conceded. It's also worth noting that Hamburg have yet to taste victory in head-to-head meetings with Union Berlin. The two sides have only met twice in history — in the 2018/19 season in the 2. Bundesliga: Union won one, and the other ended in a draw.

Probable lineups

Union Berlin: Rønnow, Doekhi, Khedira, Leite, Køn, Trimmel, Haberer, Khedira, Haberer, Aïssa, Burke, Ilić.

Rønnow, Doekhi, Khedira, Leite, Køn, Trimmel, Haberer, Khedira, Haberer, Aïssa, Burke, Ilić. Hamburg: Fernandes, Omari, Vušković, Elfadli, Gocholeishvili, Remberg, Muheim, Vieira, Dompé, Philipp, Königsdörffer.

Interesting facts and H2H stats

Union Berlin have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Union Berlin have lost 4 of their last 5 home games.

5 of Union Berlin's last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Union Berlin's last 5 matches.

Hamburg have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

3 of Hamburg's last 4 games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Hamburg have conceded first in 6 of their last 8 matches.

Union Berlin vs Hamburg match prediction

Both teams come into this game after wins in the previous round, but neither can claim to have had a strong start to the season. Union Berlin will enter as favorites, especially at home and with a positive head-to-head record against Hamburg, having avoided defeat in the last two meetings. Hamburg, meanwhile, have struggled for form on the road. Given the playing styles and current form of both sides, we can expect a cautious affair with few goals. My bet for this match is under 3 goals at odds of 1.58.