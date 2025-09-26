Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the fifth round of the Italian Serie A, Milan will face Napoli in a highly anticipated clash. The match will take place at San Siro on Sunday, September 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the match's goal tally.

Match preview

Milan entered the new season with high expectations and is gradually living up to them. After a slip-up at the start, the team bounced back with three consecutive wins, restoring confidence and climbing up the table.

The Rossoneri attack with variety: quick combinations through the middle, wing play, and pressing high up the pitch. Milan are especially dangerous at home — San Siro always gives them an extra boost, though it was here that they suffered an opening round defeat to Cremonese.

This current Milan side builds its play around creative midfielders, bolstered in the summer by Modric, and mobile forwards. Pulisic creates numerous chances, often drifting into open spaces. The team makes active use of set pieces and rapid switches of play, maintaining a high tempo that can unsettle even well-organized defences.

However, Milan's attacking intent leaves vulnerabilities at the back: the defenders sometimes struggle to regroup after losing possession. Against the reigning champions, Allegri's side must stay fully focused and avoid lapses in the holding midfield area, where the opposition can exploit open spaces.

Napoli, under Antonio Conte, have started the season perfectly — four wins from four. The newcomers have quickly adapted to the coach's demands, and the team is now more disciplined and tougher at the back, while retaining their trademark attacking edge.

Leading the table shows the Partenopei are serious about challenging for the Scudetto. It's worth noting that no team in Italy has defended the title in quite some time.

Importantly, Conte's side are equally effective both in possession and on the counter, capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. The main concern remains the defensive line. While conceding twice to Man City in the Champions League (and playing a man down) can be excused, allowing two goals against Pisa is worrying.

Napoli's key strength is their ability to finish what they start. Even in tough matches, like against Pisa, they maintain focus and push for a decisive goal late on. This trait makes them a tough opponent for any top club.

Match facts

Milan have won four straight matches with an aggregate score of 9-0.

The Rossoneri have scored in every home game this season.

Napoli have won five consecutive Serie A matches.

Conte's side are unbeaten domestically for seven months.

Milan average 1.7 goals per home game, while Napoli average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Milan : Maignan, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Estupiñán, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, S. Jiménez, Pulisic.

: Maignan, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Estupiñán, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, S. Jiménez, Pulisic. Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne, McTominay, Politano, Højlund.

H2H

Napoli have beaten Milan in their last two encounters.

The two teams haven't drawn at San Siro since 2019.

Prediction

This will be Napoli's first real test of the season. Milan will be looking to assert their high ambitions against the defending champions, so expect a high-scoring affair. My bet is on the total goals to be over 2.