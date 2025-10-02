RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news

Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United

Ready for a new challenge.
Football news Today, 05:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert


Crystal Palace enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season, capped by their first-ever FA Cup triumph after defeating Man City in the final. The club’s hierarchy is eager to keep their manager, but he appears determined to move on.

Details: According to indykaila News, Crystal Palace offered a new contract to head coach Oliver Glasner. However, he turned it down, with his focus now on taking charge at Manchester United. The Austrian will be among the candidates for the high-pressure job at Old Trafford.

Recently, Antony admitted he felt “disrespected” by the club when he pushed for a move to Spain, revealing he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training away from the first team.

Reminder: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has remained adamant that the manager will never abandon his philosophy, insisting Amorim must be replaced.

