Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim remains convinced that his style is not the root of the team's problems, but experts see things differently.
Details: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher is adamant that a manager will never abandon his style, which is why Amorim needs to be replaced. With a different coach who utilizes the squad more efficiently, the club is destined for success.
Quote: “I've never been a supporter of him changing his system. Many coaches say the system can change, but my style—never. His ‘baby’ is his system. It's like asking Jürgen Klopp not to press or Pep Guardiola not to play short passes through the middle. That's his approach.
It's the responsibility of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, or Jim Ratcliffe. They brought him in. They knew what they were getting. The players they've recruited could easily be reshaped into a back four... And I believe a competent Manchester United manager could guide this team to European competition or at least have them fighting for it.
It couldn't have gotten any worse, and I do feel for him. But for a club of this size, these results are simply unbelievable. Nobody wants to see someone sacked, but I think it would be best for everyone if they just shook hands and moved on,” Carragher stated.