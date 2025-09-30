RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager

Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager

He thinks Amorim's time is up.
Football news Today, 06:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager Getty Images

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim remains convinced that his style is not the root of the team's problems, but experts see things differently.

Details: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher is adamant that a manager will never abandon his style, which is why Amorim needs to be replaced. With a different coach who utilizes the squad more efficiently, the club is destined for success.

Quote: “I've never been a supporter of him changing his system. Many coaches say the system can change, but my style—never. His ‘baby’ is his system. It's like asking Jürgen Klopp not to press or Pep Guardiola not to play short passes through the middle. That's his approach.

It's the responsibility of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, or Jim Ratcliffe. They brought him in. They knew what they were getting. The players they've recruited could easily be reshaped into a back four... And I believe a competent Manchester United manager could guide this team to European competition or at least have them fighting for it.

It couldn't have gotten any worse, and I do feel for him. But for a club of this size, these results are simply unbelievable. Nobody wants to see someone sacked, but I think it would be best for everyone if they just shook hands and moved on,” Carragher stated.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim Football news Yesterday, 07:04 Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim
Ready to replace Amorim? Bundesliga coach dreams of Manchester United job Football news 28 sep 2025, 17:01 Ready to replace Amorim? Bundesliga coach dreams of Manchester United job
"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:18 "I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news 28 sep 2025, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Amorim on the brink of dismissal – United consider Potter and Southgate Football news 28 sep 2025, 06:32 Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news 27 sep 2025, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores