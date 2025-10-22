Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed

Why is the player sidelined?

Chelsea are set to face Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, but one of their key players will be unavailable.

Details: The player in question is Malo Gusto, who featured against Nottingham Forest but will not appear against Ajax. According to Nizaar Kinsella, the defender is ill, which is why he will miss the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also shown strong interest in Palmeiras’ 20-year-old forward Vitor Roque. The Blues’ scouts have been attending Palmeiras matches regularly to monitor Roque’s performances and his continued goal-scoring form.

