Steven Gerrard, the former legendary Liverpool player, and now the head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, intends to extend an offer to Everton's forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Should Everton's player accept this proposition, Gerrard will be compelled to reconfigure his squad. According to reports from The Sun, Al-Ettifaq may release several players to facilitate the acquisition of new talents, including Calvert-Lewin. It has also been previously disclosed that Al-Ittihad intends to propose collaboration to Jesse Lingard.

Within Gerrard's team, there are already players who have previously plied their trade in the English Premier League, including Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. Furthermore, towards the conclusion of the transfer window, the club secured the signing of Everton's forward, Demarai Gray. The Saudi club boasts a history of establishing mutual understanding with the Everton management.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been representing Everton since 2016. The 26-year-old footballer embarked on his career with Sheffield United, subsequently experiencing loan spells at Stalybridge and Northampton. Everton acquired the player's contract from the "Blades" for €1.8 million, and as of the current moment, according to Transfermarkt's valuation, his worth stands at €25 million.

In an Everton shirt, the English forward has featured in 217 matches, amassing 63 goals and contributing 14 assists.