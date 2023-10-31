RU RU NG NG
Another Italian could replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Another Italian could replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Yesterday, 02:00
Real Madrid continues to look for a new head coach. This is due to the fact that cooperation with Italian specialist, Carlo Ancelotti, may be terminated following the results of the current season.

According to a report by Todofichajes, the Italian coach of Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, has come into the sphere of interest of Los Blancos. It is reasonable to note that the former coach of the Ukrainian Shakhtar has been working for the English team since September last year.

It was previously reported that after the end of the current season, Ancelotti could receive a position in the Brazilian national team. At least, the local football federation believes that the Italian will definitely agree to lead the team after his contract with Real expires.

Let us remind you that Carlo Ancelotti became the coach of Real Madrid in 2021. Before that, he headed Everton in England.

At the moment, the Madrid club ranks first in the Spanish La Liga, with 28 points after 11 matches played.

