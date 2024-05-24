Another chance. Wayne Rooney could get a job at a Championship club

English football legend Wayne Rooney, whose managerial career has yet to match his playing success, might get another opportunity to lead a Championship club.

According to The Telegraph, Rooney is the leading candidate for the vacant head coach position at Plymouth Argyle.

Yesterday, Rooney interviewed with the club’s management and made a favorable impression. In the coming days, both parties will meet again to finalize details of the potential contract.

Rooney's last managerial position was with Birmingham City, from which he was dismissed in January following a series of poor results. Prior to that, the 38-year-old former striker managed D.C. United and Derby County.

Plymouth narrowly avoided relegation in the Championship this season, finishing in 21st place, just one point above the drop zone.