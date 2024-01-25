Angola vs Namibia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

The playoffs of the African Cup of Nations are commencing. In the first match of the Round of 16, the national teams of Angola and Namibia will face each other. The DailySports website has prepared information for you on where to watch this game.

Read more: Chelsea vs Aston Villa: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Angola vs Namibia: what you need to know about the match

The match will take place as part of the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, with the teams competing for a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Angola secured the top spot in Group D. In the group with Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Algeria, Angola secured two victories and drew once, earning a total of seven points. Namibia had a more challenging path, competing in a group with Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa. Namibia secured one victory, one draw, and suffered one defeat, accumulating four points and advancing to the playoffs from the third position.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between the national teams of Angola and Namibia will take place on Saturday, January 27, at the Stade Municipal de Bouake. It will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.

Los Angeles - 12:00

New York - 15:00

Panama - 15:00

Toronto - 15:00

Port of Spain - 16:00

London - 20:00

Yaoundé - 21:00

Cape Town - 22:00

New Delhi - 01:30

Sydney - 07:00

Kiribati - 08:00

Angola vs Namibia how to watch the match

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasters vary depending on the country you are in. Below we have prepared information for you where to watch this match in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport

Canada - beIN Sports

Kenya - KBC, SuperSport

Nigeria - NTA, SuperSport

South Africa - SABC Sport, SuperSport

Uganda - UBC , Sanyuka TV, SuperSport

Sanyuka TV, SuperSport United Kingdom - BBC, Sky Sports

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries: