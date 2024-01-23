Chelsea vs Aston Villa: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

This weekend will witness the fixtures of the English FA Cup. On Friday, the 26th of January, Chelsea will host Aston Villa at their home ground. The DailySports website has curated information for you on where to view this match.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: what you need to know about the match

The clash is set within the confines of the fourth round of the FA Cup. The teams will contend for progression to the Round of 16. Additionally, in the event of a draw, the prospect of a replay awaits the competing sides. In the preceding third round of the tournament, Chelsea displayed dominance by overpowering Preston with a resounding scoreline of 4-0. Aston Villa, in turn, secured victory on the road against Middlesbrough with a score of 1-0.

When and where will the match take place?

The encounter between Chelsea and Aston Villa is slated for Friday, the 26th of January, at Stamford Bridge in London. The commencement of the game is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Below, you will find details regarding the kickoff time in various regions worldwide.

Los Angeles - 11:45

New York - 14:45

Panama - 14:45

Toronto - 14:45

Port of Spain - 15:45

London - 19:45

Yaoundé - 20:45

Cape Town - 21:45

New Delhi - 00:45

Sydney - 06:45

Kiribati - 07:45

Chelsea vs Aston Villa how to watch the match

Below we have prepared for you information where you can watch this match in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - Sportsnet

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - ESPN+

Other countries: