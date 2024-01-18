The midfielder of Chelsea stated that they require some time

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 13:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The star midfielder of Chelsea commented on the current situation within the team and urged patience, as reported by ESPN Argentina.

According to the footballer, they need time as a team. In London, a large group of players has come together. Since Chelsea came under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, they have signed 25 players for a total sum exceeding one billion euros, with the Argentine legionnaire costing 121 million euros, a record transfer fee in British history at the time.

"We need time; it's a process with a lot of new players. The group has come together this year, and it's not easy to quickly find a good way to play. But we are doing everything possible to find this style as quickly as possible," stated Fernandez.

The 23-year-old Argentine added that he personally appreciates Pochettino's managerial approach, even in the face of the challenges this year.

On January 31, 2023, Fernandez joined the English club Chelsea, signing an eight-year contract. The transfer fee amounted to 121 million euros.

