And it's only the start of the season. Arsenal lose Havertz to injury again

Second injury this year.
At the start of the year, Arsenal lost one of their key players, Kai Havertz, to a hamstring injury. The German barely had time to taste official action again before suffering another setback.

Details: According to David Ornstein, Havertz will be sidelined for an unspecified period due to a knee injury. The exact nature of the injury and the recovery timeline still need to be assessed, but it is known that the German did not take part in Arsenal's training session this morning.

With Havertz out, Mikel Arteta is left with only Viktor Gyökeres up front, as Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture. This could force the North London club to make an unexpected move in the transfer market in search of a striker.

Reminder: It was recently reported that Arsenal intend to extend Leandro Trossard's contract. Trossard can also play as a striker, but his natural position remains on the wing.

