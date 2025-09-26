Ancelotti talks about working with Abramovich and compares him to Berlusconi

He demanded answers to his questions.

For many, Carlo Ancelotti’s stint at London’s Chelsea is already a distant memory, but the Italian manager himself decided to revisit his Stamford Bridge days in his autobiography.

Details: The Champions League-winning coach with AC Milan emphasized that his performance at Chelsea was measured primarily by success in Europe, as owner Roman Abramovich made clear to him. At the same time, Ancelotti remembered the Russian oligarch as being even more demanding than AC Milan boss Silvio Berlusconi.