Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has stated that the club will not be signing Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé during the current summer transfer window.

"I exclude 100 percent the signing of Mbappé to Real this summer. I believe our squad is complete. All players are focused on the current season," Ancelotti's words were reported by Reuters.

Earlier reports suggested that PSG was ready to sell Mbappé this summer for €250 million. If the transfer does not happen, the club will try to extend the player's contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The new agreement could be long-term or valid until the summer of 2025, with a fixed release clause included.

24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé became a World Cup champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.