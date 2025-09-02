Ancelotti Leads Full Squad Training Ahead of Chile Match

According to ge, Carlo Ancelotti conducted his first full training session with all 24 players called up for Brazil during the FIFA window. Raphinha’s arrival in the early hours completed the squad, giving the Italian coach his first opportunity to work with the full roster. Media access was limited to the first 15 minutes, offering no hints about the starting lineup against Chile.

On Monday, the initial training session featured only 19 players, as Lucas Paquetá, Jean Lucas, and Samuel Lino sat out due to fatigue from their club matches. Expectations are high that Ancelotti will begin outlining the starting eleven in the coming days for Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time) showdown at Maracanã Stadium.

Following the Chilean clash, Brazil travels to El Alto, Bolivia, on September 9 to face the hosts at 4,100 meters above sea level. With 25 points, Brazil sits third in the South American World Cup qualifiers, trailing Ecuador on goal difference and far behind unbeaten leader Argentina at 35 points. Ancelotti’s preparation aims to fine-tune tactics and manage player fitness ahead of the challenging altitude conditions.