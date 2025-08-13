RU RU ES ES FR FR
An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year

An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year

Kane could return to the Premier League.
Football news Today, 08:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The striker's career could be about to take a dramatic turn.

Details: According to Football Insider correspondent Pete O'Rourke , Bayern Munich's 32-year-old forward Harry Kane could join Manchester United as early as next summer.

Harry Kane's contract with Bayern includes a release clause that comes into effect in 2026. Its initial value of £56 million will be revealed as early as January, and United are reportedly planning to take advantage of this opportunity.

Despite the Red Devils' current attacking reinforcements, which fully satisfy the coaching staff, Harry Kane remains the ultimate dream and primary target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have longed to sign Kane since his Tottenham days, but the striker remained loyal to Spurs. Now, however, everything could change.

Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 for €95 million and has since scored 85 goals in 96 appearances for the Munich club.

Reminder: The price tag is £65 million. Manchester United set sights on Brazilian talent Ricardo Matias

