Amorim comments on Onana’s performances and loan move to Trabzonspor

Amorim’s words on Onana.

André Onana has left Manchester United and will spend this season on loan at Trabzonspor. Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on the goalkeeper’s departure.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, the Manchester United manager said that while Onana had impressed at Inter, the Red Devils now needed changes.

Quote: “Onana performed brilliantly at Inter, but as a club we needed changes. Sometimes it’s hard to explain—form, timing, certain setbacks made things difficult for him. I wish André all the best,” Amorim stated.

André Onana joined Manchester United from Inter in 2023 for €50 million but failed to establish himself as a reliable successor to David De Gea. His frequent mistakes and lack of consistency prompted the club to send him out on loan.

Reminder: Ruben Amorim has been assured that the club will allocate funds for the winter transfer window, with a list of priority targets already drawn up.