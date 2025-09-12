RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Amorim comments on Onana’s performances and loan move to Trabzonspor

Amorim comments on Onana’s performances and loan move to Trabzonspor

Amorim’s words on Onana.
Football news Today, 09:49
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Amorim comments on Onana’s performances and loan move to Trabzonspor Getty Images

André Onana has left Manchester United and will spend this season on loan at Trabzonspor. Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on the goalkeeper’s departure.

Details: Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, the Manchester United manager said that while Onana had impressed at Inter, the Red Devils now needed changes.

Quote: “Onana performed brilliantly at Inter, but as a club we needed changes. Sometimes it’s hard to explain—form, timing, certain setbacks made things difficult for him. I wish André all the best,” Amorim stated.

André Onana joined Manchester United from Inter in 2023 for €50 million but failed to establish himself as a reliable successor to David De Gea. His frequent mistakes and lack of consistency prompted the club to send him out on loan.

Reminder: Ruben Amorim has been assured that the club will allocate funds for the winter transfer window, with a list of priority targets already drawn up.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
It’s official! André Onana joins Trabzonspor Football news Yesterday, 16:04 It’s official! André Onana joins Trabzonspor
Anderson Transfer news Yesterday, 09:53 Reinforcement for Amorim! Manchester United set sights on Nottingham leader Anderson
Eriksen Transfer news 09 sep 2025, 12:56 Another Dane in Leverkusen? Bayer looking to sign Christian Eriksen
Andre Onana. Football news 09 sep 2025, 10:29 Manchester United has a plan for Onana's loan move. What is the club up to?
Jadon Sancho Football news 09 sep 2025, 07:53 "I don't know what his thing is." Carragher slams Sancho with harsh criticism
Ruben Amorim. Football news 08 sep 2025, 10:17 Manchester United legend says club should have signed an experienced striker
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores