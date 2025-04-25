Amorim announced that de Ligt's return is near

In recent matches, Manchester United's central defender Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined due to an injury. The team's head coach has revealed when he will make his return.

Details: Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim stated that the Dutch footballer is close to returning to the field. Additionally, Amad Diallo is expected to resume training on the pitch very soon.

This weekend, Manchester United will play away against Bournemouth. The match will take place on Sunday, April 27, at the Vitality Stadium.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Old Trafford is close to securing the transfer of Cunha, valued at £63.5 million. It was also suggested that Manchester United might sell Alejandro Garnacho to facilitate this signing.