Barcelona is determined to reclaim its status as a dominant force in world football, setting its sights on an ambitious goal—the signing of a PSG player.

Details: According to indykaila News, the Catalan club is eager to bring in Désiré Doué and construct a new project centered around him and Lamine Yamal. The launch of this new era is expected in the coming months.

But Barcelona faces immediate challenges: Marcus Rashford, Gerard Martin, and Wojciech Szczęsny are still waiting for their registrations. At the same time, Runi Bardghji, Marc Bernal, and Hector Fort (should he stay) could be registered under reserve team contracts.

However, registration is only a matter of time. Barcelona has contingency plans in place and is ready to activate financial guarantees if previous options, such as selling VIP boxes at Camp Nou, don't suffice.

Reminder: The dispute between Barcelona and Marc-André ter Stegen appears to be resolved. The German keeper has signed all the necessary documents, and the club has returned the captain's armband to him.