In the semifinal match of the Arab Champions Cup, Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal" defeated Saudi club "Al-Shabab" with a score of 3-1. The match took place in the city of Al-Taif, Saudi Arabia, at the "King Fahd Sport City" stadium.

The scoring was opened by Mohammed Kanno in the early stages of the match, assisted by Ruben Neves. Toward the end of the first half, "Al-Hilal" extended their lead with a second goal scored by Malcom, with an assist from Sergej Milinković-Savić. In the second half, Gustavo Cuéllar narrowed the gap in the score by netting a goal for "Al-Shabab". The final score was sealed by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the closing moments of the match, assisted by Salem Al-Dawsari.

In the final of the Arab Champions Cup, "Al-Hilal" will face "Al-Nassr", the team for which Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

"Al-Hilal" Saudi Arabia - "Al-Shabab" Saudi Arabia - 3:1 (2:0, 1:1)

Goals: Kanno, 9 - 1:0, Malcom, 45+3 - 2:0, Cuéllar, 56 - 2:1, Al-Hamdan, 90+5 - 3:1

"Al-Hilal": Al-Mayoof, Al-Shahrani (Al-Buraik, 90+2), Al-Bulaihi, Koulibaly, Abdulhamid, Neves (Al-Watayan, 28), Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Malcom (Carrillo, 66).

"Al-Shabab": Kim Seung-gyu, Al-Sabiani (Al-Harbi, 58), Tambakti, Al-Rubaye, Al-Sagur, Al-Monassar (Kanaba, 82), Cuéllar, Sharahili (Abdu Jabir, 46), Bahebri (Al-Shammari, 86), Banega, Al-Juai (Al-Ammar, 83).

Yellow cards: Al-Sabiani (8), Neves (22), Al-Monassar (71), Koulibaly (90+1).

Red card: Al-Mayoof (25).