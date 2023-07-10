EN RU
Al-Nasr Ronaldo offered €40m for Portugal midfielder

Al-Nasr Ronaldo offered €40m for Portugal midfielder

Football news Today, 07:30
Al-Nasr Ronaldo offered €40m for Portugal midfielder Photo: instagram Otavio / Author unknown

"Al-Nassr," the club for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in Porto midfielder and Portuguese national team player Otavio, according to Maisfutebol.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club wants to acquire the 28-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Currently, Al-Nassr has offered an amount below the player's release clause, which is €40 million. Porto's management hopes to prolong the negotiations as the release clause is set to increase to €60 million starting from July 15.

Otavio has been playing for Porto since September 2014. He joined the Portuguese club from Internacional in Brazil for a transfer fee of €2.5 million. He has played a total of 281 matches for Porto in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 75 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Born in Brazil in 1995, Otavio represented Brazil at the youth and Olympic levels. However, starting from 2021, he made the decision to play for the Portuguese national team. He has played 14 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

