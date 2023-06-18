Al-Nasr Ronaldo could buy Portugal midfielder
"Al-Nassr," the club for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in midfielder William Carvalho from "Real Betis" and the Portuguese national team, according to The Athletic.
According to the source, the Saudi Arabian and Spanish clubs are engaged in active negotiations, which are close to completion. The player may agree to the transfer as the club from Saudi Arabia is prepared to offer him favorable conditions in his personal contract.
In the current season, the 31-year-old Carvalho has participated in 43 matches in all competitions for "Real Betis," scoring four goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
