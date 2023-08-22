RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Porto player for €60m

Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Porto player for €60m

Football news Today, 14:20
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Porto player for €60m Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter / Author unknown

The press service of "Al-Nassr," the club for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced on its official website the transfer of midfielder Otavio from "Porto" and the Portuguese national team.

The Saudi club paid €60 million for the player. This amount turned out to be a record sale in the history of the Portuguese club. The midfielder has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

28-year-old Otavio has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2014. He moved to the Portuguese club from Brazilian club "Internacional." The transfer fee was €2.5 million. He has played a total of 283 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scored 31 goals, and provided 75 assists. With "Porto," Otavio became a Portuguese champion three times in the 2017–18, 2019–20, and 2021–22 seasons. He also won the Portuguese Cup three times in the 2019/20, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup twice in 2018 and 2020.

Otavio was born in Brazil but later obtained Portuguese citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Portuguese national team, for which he has played 14 matches, scored three goals, provided one assist, and received one yellow card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
FC Porto Al Nassr FC Primeira Liga Portugal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news Yesterday, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news Yesterday, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 20 aug 2023, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:22 Manchester City midfielder close to joining Las Palmas Football news Today, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:54 Fenerbahce close to signing Croatia goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:27 The legendary Carlos Tevez became the head coach of the Argentine club Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United close to signing Turkey goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:55 Kylian Mbappe agrees with PSG about his future Football news Today, 14:35 Chelsea make tough decision on Romel Lukaku Football news Today, 14:33 Newcastle United - Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:20 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Porto player for €60m Football news Today, 14:11 Liverpool win suspension for world champions
Sport Predictions
Football 23 aug 2023 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 23 aug 2023 Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 23 aug 2023 Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023