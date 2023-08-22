Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Porto player for €60m

The press service of "Al-Nassr," the club for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced on its official website the transfer of midfielder Otavio from "Porto" and the Portuguese national team.

The Saudi club paid €60 million for the player. This amount turned out to be a record sale in the history of the Portuguese club. The midfielder has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

28-year-old Otavio has been playing for "Porto" since the summer of 2014. He moved to the Portuguese club from Brazilian club "Internacional." The transfer fee was €2.5 million. He has played a total of 283 matches for "Dragons" in all competitions, scored 31 goals, and provided 75 assists. With "Porto," Otavio became a Portuguese champion three times in the 2017–18, 2019–20, and 2021–22 seasons. He also won the Portuguese Cup three times in the 2019/20, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup twice in 2018 and 2020.

Otavio was born in Brazil but later obtained Portuguese citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Portuguese national team, for which he has played 14 matches, scored three goals, provided one assist, and received one yellow card.