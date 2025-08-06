Algeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025

Algeria will face South Africa in the second round of the African Nations Championship. Our team brings you the key details on where and when to watch this highly anticipated clash.

Algeria vs South Africa: what you need to know about the match

Algeria have already played their opening match of the tournament, securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Uganda. The result puts them at the top of the group standings, though it's still early days with just one match played. In the previous edition of the tournament, Algeria also finished first in their group and advanced all the way to the final. However, they fell short of lifting the trophy, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal.

South Africa have yet to make their tournament debut. With five teams in the group, they didn’t feature in the first round. This marks Bafana Bafana’s first appearance in the competition in 11 years. Their last outing came in 2014, where they failed to make it out of the group stage. This time, their chances look more promising—but to stay in contention, they’ll need to beat a direct rival like Algeria.

Algeria vs South Africa: when and where will the match take place?

The second-round match of the African Nations Championship between Algeria and South Africa is scheduled for Friday, August 8, with kickoff set for 16:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:00

New York 10:00

Panama 10:00

Toronto 10:00

Port of Spain 11:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 16:00

Abuja 16:00

Cape Town 17:00

New Delhi 19:30

Sydney 00:00

Kiribati 02:00

Algeria vs South Africa: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.