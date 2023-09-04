Al Ittihad are preparing another offer to Liverpool for Salah

Al Ittihad want to make another offer to Liverpool for the transfer of Salah, according to Sky Sports.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on Thursday, September 7, so Al Ittihad want to make another offer to Liverpool for Salah. The club's management believes that they should make another attempt to sign the player, but others advise against it and wait for the next summer transfer window. Any proposal will be approved by the interim director of the Saudi Professional League and the director of football.

Al Ittihad offered Liverpool £150m for Salah last week, but the Reds refused to sell their star man. This position remains unchanged. After Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa, manager Jurgen Klopp said he had no doubts about Salah's commitment to the club. He added that the situation has caused a stir in the world, but the team and the player remain calm, Mohamed wants to stay and play at Liverpool.

As a reminder, the transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on Thursday, September 7, at 10:00 p.m. UK time.