Al Hilal and Darwin Núñez agree personal terms

Al Hilal have successfully swooped in for Darwin Núñez, and both parties are now on the verge of finalizing the deal. The player has already agreed to the contract terms.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the agreement between the striker and Al Hilal is set to run until the summer of 2028. The finer points of the contract are still being ironed out. Once the transfer is officially completed, Liverpool will receive €53 million plus add-ons.

The owner of Newcastle is linked to the Saudi Arabian investment fund that also includes Al Hilal. Newcastle are reportedly less than pleased with this development.

However, the head of the private investment fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has already assured that he will not let Isak leave the Magpies, raising the price tag for the Swede to €150 million.

Reminder: Meanwhile, Newcastle’s search for an Isak replacement has hit a new snag. It’s reported that Benjamin Šeško is leaning towards Manchester United, even though both clubs have made offers.