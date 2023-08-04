Ajax announce transfer of talent from Manchester City academy

The press service of Amsterdam's "Ajax" announced on their official website the signing of Portuguese left midfielder Carlos Roberto Forbes Borges from "Manchester City."

The Dutch club paid €14 million for the footballer. This amount could increase by an additional €5 million through bonuses. The Portuguese player has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Forbes, 19, is a product of Manchester City's youth academy. He did not make any appearances for the English club's senior team. However, he had success with Manchester City's youth team. Forbes participated in 38 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists.

Since 2022, Forbes has been playing for Portugal's U19 national team. He has played 16 matches for the Portuguese team, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

As a reminder, "Ajax" finished in third place in the Dutch league last season, which earned them the right to play in the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.